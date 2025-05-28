Hot Rods Game Notes

May 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rain, Rain, Go Away.... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers were rained out in their series opener on Tuesday. After playing an 10:00 AM CT game on Wednesday, the two teams will make up the game with a doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 4:30 PM CT. The rainout is the third of the season for Bowling Green, with all taking place over the in the last three series. The Hot Rods first doubleheader of the season was on May 17 against the Asheville Tourists, and the second was played on May 21 against the Greenville Drive. Both doubleheaders ended in splits.

Home Series Hero.... John Diaz showcased his skills during the two weeks at Bowling Green Ballpark. Between the two series against Asheville and Greenville, he played in eight games, going 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers, one triple, and four RBIs. During this stretch, Diaz has raised his average from .126 to 181 and sits fifth amongst active Hot Rods hitters with 15 RBIs.

Rotational Domination.... One of the strongest parts of the Hot Rods game this season has been the starting rotation. They sit sixth in the SAL with a 3.74 ERA. They have also pitched the third in the league with 219.0 innings pitched. The biggest key to their success lies with their 1.11 WHIP, tying them for second in the SAL. This is due to their league-low number of walks, only handing out 44 free passes. The next closes team in terms of walks allowed form starters is Greensboro, tallying 65 walks this year. Two Bowling Green starters have landed in the top 10 on the SAL ERA list, with Garrett Edwards (2.68) at five and TJ Nichols (2.97) at nine.

Hoppers Against the Top.... Greensboro has played three full series against the top teams of the SAL South Division. Bowling Green was the first, with the Grasshoppers taking four games between April 22 and April 27. The next was Hub City from May 10 to May 17, ending in a 4-2 Greensboro series-win. The Grasshoppers traveled to Rome the very next week, taking another four games against the Emperors. Overall, Greensboro is 12-6 against the top three teams in the South.

Nichols Nabs Another Start.... TJ Nichols has experienced a strong start to the 2025 campaign. He is looking to get back on track after a rough start against the Greenville Drive, tossing 3.2 innings while allowing five runs. Before that, his previous three starts all went 6.0 innings, surrendering no more than two runs in each start. Nichols enters Wednesday's start with a 2.97 ERA, placing himself ninth in the SAL.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.