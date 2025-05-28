DeMartini Homers, But Claws Drop Opener at Greenville 10-7

May 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, SC - Yophery Rodriguez had three hits and drove in five runs as Greenville held off a late BlueClaws rally to top Jersey Shore 10-7 on Tuesday night at Fluor Field.

The BlueClaws fell to 17-28 and dropped the first of their six game series against the Drive (21-25).

Jordan Dissin got the BlueClaws on the board with an RBI single in the second inning, but the Drive scored five times to take the lead. Brooks Brannon and Justin Riemer singled in one each and Yophery Rodriguez doubled in three.

Jersey Shore starter Alex McFarlane came out after 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on four hits. He took the loss to fall to 0-5 on the year.

After the Drive added another run, Pierce Bennett drove in a run with a double in the top of the third and Dylan Campbell singled home a run in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-3. Greenville, however, scored three times in the fifth inning. One scored on a throwing error, another on a SAC fly, and the third came home on an RBI double from Rodriguez.

Trailing 9-3, Carson DeMartini got the BlueClaws back in the game in the sixth on a three run home run. It was his fourth home run of the season and third in the last week.

Rodriguez continued his big night with an RBI double in the seventh to push the Drive's lead to 10-6. Bryan Rincon doubled home a run for the BlueClaws in the eighth.

The BlueClaws loaded the bases in the ninth inning but Cooper Adams came on and struck out Jordan Dissin to end the game.

Rodriguez, Brannon, and Antonio Anderson each had three hits for Greenville. Five Drive pitcheres combined to strike out 19 BlueClaws hitters across the 27 outs, one off the BlueClaws team record for a nine inning game.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:45 pm. RHP Aaron Combs starts for Jersey Shore.







