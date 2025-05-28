Horvath, Vellojin Homer in Hot Rods 7-6 Win over Grasshoppers

Greensboro, North Carolina - Daniel Vellojin helped the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-21) offense get out to a quick lead and Mac Horvath clubbed his team-leading 10th homer of the season, leading to a 7-6 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (32-14) at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods jumpstarted the offense in the top of the first inning against Grasshoppers starter Conor Oliver. With one out, Emilien Pitre and Horvath worked walks. Noah Myers singled to right, scoring Pitre, to make it 1-0 Hot Rods. One out later, Vellojin stepped up a launched a three-run homer, expanding the Bowling Green lead to 4-0.

The Grasshoppers plated their first run in in the bottom of the first against Hot Rods starter TJ Nichols. Maikol Escotto reached on a fielder's choice, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error from Vellojin. A single from Javier Rivas brought in Escotto to score, making it a 4-1 game. Bowling Green responded with a solo homer from Horvath in the top of the second, making it a 5-1 Hot Rods lead.

Bowling Green brought in another run in the top of the third inning against Greensboro reliever Carlos Jimenez. Ryan Cermak led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a balk, and scored on a wild pitch to make it a 6-1 lead.

Greensboro responded in the bottom of the third with Nichols still on the mound. Enmanuel Terrero reached on a bunt single, and two outs later, Escotto lifted a two-run homer to left, making it a 6-3 game. The Grasshoppers added another in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer from Lonnie White Jr., making it a 6-4 Bowling Green lead.

The Hot Rods answered with a run in the top of the fifth inning against Grasshoppers reliever Julian Bosnic. Jhon Diaz reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a Carlos Colmenarez single. Adrian Santana grounded into a fielder's choice, and an error allowed Colmenarez to be safe at second, loading the bases. A wild pitch scored Diaz, making it a 7-4 Bowling Green lead.

Two more runs scored the rest of the way for the Grasshoppers. They used an RBI single in the sixth from Omar Alfonzo, and added another homer from Escotto in the eight, but Jack Snyder entered in the ninth to lock down a 7-6 Bowling Green victory.

Nichols (4-2) was given the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out eight. Oliver (2-2) received the loss, surrendering four runs on two hits with three walks in his second loss of the year. Snyder (6) earned the save, pitching 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers continue the series with a doubleheader starting at 4:30 PM CT at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

