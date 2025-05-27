Girton's Marvelous May Continues; Vargas' Two-Run Hit Helps 'Clones Capture Series Opener over Aberdeen, 2-0

May 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 4.2 innings of shutout ball from RHP Brendan Girton, the Brooklyn Cyclones captured the opener of a six-game set with the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 2-0, on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. The Oklahoma University product struck out eight and walked one, while surrendering only two hits. It's the second straight home start where Girton has struck out at least eight, while surrendering one run or fewer.

Brooklyn's bullpen was outstanding in addition to Girton. The combo of RHP Eduardo Herrera, LHP Ryan Ammons & RHP Brian Metoyer held Aberdeen scoreless over 4.1 innings of relief work. Ammons recorded the win, while Metoyer logged a six-out save - good for his second save of the year.

The teams traded zeroes all the way up until the home half of the sixth inning. With men on second and third and only one out, LHP Juan Rojas committed his only costly mistake of the day, as 2B Marco Vargas laced a two-run single through the middle with the infield in to put Brooklyn up by a pair.

Aberdeen threatened in both the 7th and 8th, putting the first two men on in each inning, but failed to score both times. In the 7th, a timely pickoff move to first with one out from Ammons, followed by a pop out in foul ground, enabled the 'Clones to keep the Ironbirds off the board.

A similar narrative occurred in the 8th, when Ammons issued consecutive walks to start the frame, before giving way to Metoyer who retired the next three batters in order.

Rojas took the loss for Aberdeen to drop to 0-4 on the campaign, despite only allowing two runs (one earned) over 5.1 frames.

The 'Clones and Ironbirds return to play a Wednesday Education Day Matinee at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 11:00 AM. RHP R.J. Gordon (4-0, 2.48 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll oppose RHP Blake Money (2-3, 2.89 ERA) for Aberdeen.







