Hot Rods Rained out Tuesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday

May 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - The game scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greenville Drive has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29 at First National Bank Field.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games, starting a 4:30 PM CT. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







