Winston-Salem Upends Hub City on Soggy Tuesday

May 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After taking four games over Rome in a battle for the top of the South Atlantic League South division, Hub City welcomed the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A affiliate for the White Sox, Tuesday night. The Dash, buried at the bottom of the South division, climbed out of a two-run hole in the ninth to beat the 'Burgers 4-2 at Fifth Third Park.

Winston-Salem scored four runs on three hits and three walks in the ninth, all against Wilian Bormie.

The Dash were hapless against Spartanburgers' starter Leandro Lopez, who dazzled for 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Six of Lopez's eight strikeouts came on swings and misses. The right-hander held Winston-Salem scoreless; despite allowing two hits, he faced the minimum. Julian Brock helped out his battery mate, throwing out two runners attempting to steal. Theo Hardy also turned a double play to end the first.

Lopez surrendered a base hit to begin the ball game to Cole McConnell. Lopez immediately rolled a double play and worked a quick first frame. An Arturo Disla double was all the Spartanburgers could muster in the bottom half.

Lopez used a pair of caught stealings to work around baserunners in the second and fourth innings. The righty starter struck out a pair of runners in both the third and fifth for one-two-three innings. After his seventh and eight strikeouts to begin the sixth, Lopez exited and Victor Simeon got the final out of the sixth.

Hub City's offense left a runner in scoring position in the third before cashing in off Winston-Salem starter Lucas Gordon in the fourth. Casey Cook stole second base with two outs and Yeison Morrobel drove him in with a bloop single to right. Phil Fox entered from the bullpen and quieted the Spartanburgers down for the next two innings. Prior to the seventh inning, the game entered a weather delay.

After over an hour and 15 minutes, Seth Clark resumed play on the mound for the Spartanburgers. Clark tossed scoreless frames in both the seventh and eighth innings with a new season high of four strikeouts.

The Spartanburgers doubled their lead in the bottom of the seventh against Clete Hertzog. Brock singled and stole second, advancing to third on a Hertzog error. Keith Jones bounced in the insurance run with an RBI single. Carson Jacobs (W, 2-2) replaced Hertzog and limited the damage.

In the top of the ninth, Bormie (L, 1-3) struggled to find command. On three walks and three singles, Winston-Salem plated four. Jackson Appel slapped the two-run single to take the lead. The Spartanburgers went down in order in the ninth against Mark McLaughlin (S, 3).

Hub City sends RHP Aidan Curry (1-1, 7.06 ERA) to the mound searching for a series-evening win. The Dash will counter with LHP Christian Oppor (0-1, 9.82 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







