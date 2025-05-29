Santucci Silences Aberdeen as Cyclones Capture 10th Straight Home Win
May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 5.1 innings of scoreless ball from LHP Jonathan Santucci, the Cyclones downed the Ironbirds, 6-2, on Thursday night for their 10th straight home victory. RHP Frankie Montas made his second big league rehab start with Brooklyn, and logged three innings of two-run ball. With the win, Brooklyn clinches at the very least a series split, keeping their undefeated series record alive on the year (6-0-2). The contest aired on SNY, the television home of the New York Mets.
Santucci continued his outstanding stretch, this time in a relief capacity behind Montas. The 2024 2nd rounder pitched at least 5.0 innings for a third straight outing. The southpaw has given up just one earned run over his last 15.1 frames. The former Duke Blue Devil picked up his third straight victory, while walking two and striking out six.
CF A.J. Ewing and 3B Jacob Reimer led the charge offensively for the 'Clones. The duo logged a combined four runs scored and collected four of Brooklyn's 11 total hits.
Aberdeen cracked the scoreboard early, getting the better of Montas in the first. After a walk and double started the contest, an RBI groundout from 1B Ethan Anderson put the Ironbirds in front. One batter later, LF Aron Estrada skied a sac fly to the right field, pushing the Aberdeen lead to 2-0.
Brooklyn's response was immediate. In the bottom of the first, Ewing and RF Carson Benge each recorded a hit to put men on second and third with one out. After DH Jesus Baez struck out, SS Marco Vargas recorded a two-run single to left, tying the game.
One inning later, Brooklyn took the lead thanks to a two-out rally. After LF Troy Schreffler singled, Ewing notched his 7th triple of the season to put the Cyclones in front.
The 'Clones plated yet another in the third, thanks to a sac fly from C Chris Suero scoring Reimer from third.
In the fifth, a perfectly executed double steal with men on the corners enabled Brooklyn to extend the lead to 5-2, as Aberdeen's catcher threw down to second, while Reimer booked it for the plate on the throw to score.
Finally, in the 7th, the 'Clones tacked on some extra insurance when Suero was walked with the bases juiced.
RHP Jace Beck came on in the 9th to relieve Santucci, and proceeded to record the final two outs without permitting any runs. All told, the trio of Montas, Santucci and Beck held the Ironbirds to just five hits on the night.
Brooklyn and Aberdeen ring in the weekend with a 6:40 first pitch tomorrow night from Maimonides Park, as Brooklyn aims for yet another series victory. RHP Nate Dohm (0-0, 6.35) toes the rubber for Brooklyn. Aberdeen is projected to counter with RHP Cohen Achen (1-2, 4.38 ERA).
