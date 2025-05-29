Hot Rods Game Notes

May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wednesday Winner.... The Hot Rods pulled out a win, 7-6 in the series opener against the Grasshoppers. The offense started off hot, receiving a Noah Myers RBI single and a three-run homer from Daniel Vellojin, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. Greensboro slowly dug out of the hole, including an eighth inning solo homer from Maikol Escotto, making it a 7-6 game in favor of Bowling Green. Jack Snyder took the mound and locked up his team-leading sixth save of the year, securing a one-run Hot Rods victory.

Double Digit Dingers.... With a solo homer in the second inning of Wednesday's matchup, Mac Horvath is the first Hot Rods hitter this season to reach double-digit homers. He ranks fourth amongst SAL hitters, trailing Greensboro's Esmerlyn Valdez (14), Winston-Salem's Jeral Perez (11), and Asheville's Joseph Sullivan. His most recent homer is also the sixth Horvath has launched this season in day games, also leading all Bowling Green hitters.

Successful Surge.... Emilien Pitre, Tampa Bay Rays No. 22 prospect, has experienced a solid 10-game stretch. During this span, he is 11-for-36 (.306), with one homer, one double, and six RBI. Pitre has also swiped three of his seven steals this season over this stretch. He is one of three Hot Rods hitters to be over the .300 mark over their last 10 games, including Jhon Diaz (.303) and Noah Myers (.303).

Home Series Hero.... Jhon Diaz showcased his skills during the two weeks at Bowling Green Ballpark. Between the two series against Asheville and Greenville, he played in eight games, going 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers, one triple, and four RBIs. During this stretch, Diaz has raised his average from .126 to .181 and sits fifth amongst active Hot Rods hitters with 15 RBIs.

Dual Dealers.... Marcus Johnson and Garrett Gainey are both slated to start games in Thursday's doubleheader. Johnson looks to continue his improvements over the first two months. Through his first four starts in May, Johnson has a 1-1 record and a 4.13 ERA. So far, this beats his 1-2 record and 5.76 ERA that he posted over five starts in April. On the back end, Gainey is set to make his second start of the year. His first was filled with success, going 4.0 shutout innings during last week's doubleheader against the Greenville Drive. During his 4.0 innings, he struck out a career-high five batters while allowing just one hit.







