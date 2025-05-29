Wilmington Edges Renegades in 10

May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades suffered a tough 7-6 loss in 10 innings to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades brought home four runs in the first. Roc Riggio singled and Jace Avina walked to put runners at first and second. Parks Harber knocked in Riggio with an RBI double, which was followed by a two-run triple by Jackson Castillo to put the Renegades up 3-0. Castillo scored on an RBI groundout by Omar Martinez.

TJ White doubled to lead off the top of the second against Ben Hess and scored three batters later on an RBI triple by Caleb Farmer.

In the third Caleb Lomavita doubled and Brandon Pimentel reached on a fielder's choice to put runners at first and third. Lomavita scored on a wild pitch in which Pimentel was able to advance to third on a throwing error by Omar Martinez on the same play. Pimentel later scored on a Gavin Dugas fielder's choice groundout to make it 4-3.

Wilmington brought in three runs in the fifth to take the lead. Lomavita singled, White walked, and Dugas singled to load the bases. A bases-loaded walk to Armando Cruz forced in Lomavita, before Brenner Cox notched a two-run double to put the Blue Rocks ahead 6-4.

Avina led off the sixth with a double, and Castillo drove him in two batters later with a single to cut the deficit to 6-5. Castillo was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Roc Riggio tied the game at 6-6 with a solo home run in the sixth, his sixth High-A long ball of the season.

In the 10th pinch-hitter Branden Boissiere singled in automatic runner Gavin Dugas to make it 7-6 Wilmington.

Hudson Valley brought the tying run to third base, but Adam Bloebaum struck out José Colmenares to earn the save.

The Renegades look to even up the series with the Blue Rocks on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Park beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Josh Grosz (3-2, 3.60) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Minor League rehabber RHP Tyler Stuart starts for Wilmington.

Friday's game is Fireworks Friday with a postgame fireworks show. It is also Baseball (Rosie's Version), where there is sure to be a Love Story. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

