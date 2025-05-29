Renegades Game Notes

May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (30-16) vs Wilmington Blue Rocks (18-29)

RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 3.28 ERA) vs. RHP Travis Sthele (2-2, 4.81 ERA)

| Game 47 | Home Game 23 | Thursday, May 29, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: FRIENDS Night

Day of Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades FRIENDS Replica Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests

CONSISTENCY: The Renegades earned their 30th victory of 2025 on Wednesday. They are 30-16 (.652) in 2025. Hudson Valley is tied for the seventh-best record in MiLB, yet they find themselves in third place in the SAL North division behind Greensboro and Brooklyn, currently 2.0 games back of first place. With eight series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five and split three. Since July 2024, the Renegades have won eight series and split six.

DOMINICAN FIREPOWER: Carlos Lagrange continued his success against Wilmington this season on Wednesday, throwing a career-high 6.2 innings while allowing just three hits and striking out eight. The right-hander retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, taking a no-hitter into the sixth. Wednesday's start marked the sixth time this season and the third time against the Blue Rocks that Lagrange has struck eight or more batters. Lagrange currently leads the South Atlantic League with 64 strikeouts.

HOME RUN BALL: Entering play on Tuesday, the Renegades pitching staff had allowed 18 combined home runs through 44 games. However, Wilmington has struck for four home runs in the first two games this week. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley pitching allowed three home runs for the first time in a game this season.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 15 of his first 21 High-A games, going 29-for-87 (.333) with three homers, 19 RBIs and an .929 OPS. On Friday, Harber was 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Harber already has eight multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .303/.399/.513 with a .912 OPS in 64 professional games in the Yankees organization.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. On Wednesday, Morales was 2-for-4 with an RBI. He has now reached base safely in 23 of his last 24 High-A games, and is hitting .365 (19-for-52) with 13 RBIs and a .950 OPS in his last 12 High-A contests.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr put together one of his best starts as a pro on Tuesday. Despite allowing four runs, the left-hander threw a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs. He hadn't previously gone beyond 5.2 innings in a professional start.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 46 games, Hudson Valley starters have 277 punchouts in 233.1 innings, good for a 10.7 K/9 clip. Those 277 strikeouts are tied for the most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 90 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.5.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: Josh Moylan has been an excellent performer against the Wilmington Blue Rocks across the last two seasons. In 37 games over the last two seasons against Wilmington, Moylan has driven in 26 runs, recorded 16 extra-base hits, and reached base safely 52 times. During that span, Moylan has 36 hits against the Blue Rocks, which leads all Renegades players.

BOUNCEBACK: After allowing six runs in his prior start, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was at the top of his game on Saturday. The Puerto Rican tossed 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits. Rodriguez-Cruz now has three quality starts this season. His 2.74 ERA ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz put together his best start of the season on Friday night. He threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits while striking out eight batters with no walks. The right-hander became just the second Renegades starter to go seven innings in 2025, joining Bryce Cunningham. Grosz now has five starts with six strikeouts or more, and has allowed just four total earned runs across his last 18.2 innings.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been a key piece offensively for the Renegades all season. On Wednesday, Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. Through 37 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .296/.418/.480 with an .898 OPS and 20 RBIs. His .418 on-base percentage ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League, and despite missing time with injury, his 11 doubles are tied for third.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess continued his strong season with another good performance last Thursday. The Yankees No. 3 prospect allowed just two runs in five innings while striking out seven. With 52 punchouts in 35.2 innings, Hess is currently tied for second in the SAL, just behind his teammate Carlos Lagrange. The right-hander is striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings, and has punched out 35% of batters he has faced in 2025.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. The two teams will face off 30 times in 2025, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. Entering this series, the Renegades had won 19 of their last 20 games against the Blue Rocks. Hudson Valley swept the first six-game series of 2025 against the Blue Rocks in April, and took five of six from Wilmington at Frawley Stadium in early May. In 2024, the Renegades finished with a 20-10 record head-to-head. This is the final series in the first half, before 12 games in the final 66 games of 2025.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 123-50.

FAMILIAR FACE: After beginning the season on the injured list, Roc Riggio is off to a roaring start with the Renegades in 2025. He now has reached base safely in his first 18 games between the FCL Yankees and Hudson Valley in 2025, slashing .254/.427/.635 with six home runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.062 OPS. In the last 10 games, Riggio has recorded four multi-hit outings. Last Thursday, Riggio hit his second long ball in two games, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while reaching base safely four times. He has been on base 16 times in the last six games.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on Friday, striking for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win. It was the second consecutive game in which the Renegades scored double-digit runs, following a 13-1 victory on Thursday. In their first 46 games, the Renegades have 15 games of 10 or more hits and 10 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in eight contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024. In 2024, Hudson Valley had four total four-hit performances and none after May 26.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.67 ERA through 46 games, the best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET) who leads the way with a 1.87 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .198 opposing average, while striking out 189 batters in 165.1 innings.

FOUR RUNS: Last Wednesday, Roc Riggio had a monster night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He became the first Renegades player to score four runs in a game since Christopher Familia scored five times on July 5, 2023 at Jersey Shore. The Hudson Valley franchise record for runs scored in a game (since 2005) is five, held by Everson Pereira (9/5/21) and Grant Kay (7/14/14).

SPEEDSTER: After two steals on Wednesday night, Luis Durango is 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts with Hudson Valley. Since the beginning of the 2023 season, Durango is 42-for-45 (.933) on stolen base attempts. He has the fourth-most steals of any player in Minor League Baseball in that time among players with fewer than 3 CS. Amazingly, he has done so in only 265 PA, meaning he averages a steal every 6.23 PA.







