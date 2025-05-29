Drive Power Past BlueClaws, 10-4, Behind Big Nights from Arias & Taylor

May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The one-two punch of Red Sox Top Prospects was dominate, No. 3 prospect Franklin Arias had four hits and No. 21 prospect Nelly Taylor drove in three runs, and the Greenville Drive used a five-run sixth inning to pull away from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a 10-4 win Thursday night at Fluor Field.

Greenville (22-25) pounded out 14 hits - including home runs from Taylor and Andy Lugo - and capitalized on a pair of Jersey Shore errors to snap a two-game skid. Arias finished 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo homer.

The Drive jumped ahead early when Taylor launched his fourth home run of the season in the first inning off Blueclaws starter Aaron Combs (0-3), then opened things up in the second. After a Brooks Brannon double and a Justin Riemer single, Lugo delivered the big blow - a three-run homer to left, putting Greenville up 4-0.

Jersey Shore (17-29) clawed back with a run in the third on Dylan Campbell's RBI single and got within 5-3 in the sixth when Bryson Ware belted a two-run homer off Darvin Garcia (1-2), who earned the win in relief despite a shaky outing.

Greenville responded emphatically in the bottom of the frame. Brannon tripled in Miguel Bleis, then scored on a fielder's choice. Arias added an RBI single before Taylor ripped a two-run double to left-center, extending the lead to 10-3 and effectively sealing the win.

Garcia allowed three runs on three hits over 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Payton Tolle, who scattered five hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings. Matt McShane tossed two scoreless innings to close it out.

Ware led the Blueclaws at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Catcher Kehden Hettiger added three hits, including a double, and scored once.

The Drive showed aggression on the bases but were caught stealing twice in the first two innings. Still, their offensive outburst was enough to overcome those missed opportunities and a pair of errors by third baseman Antonio Anderson.

Combs was tagged for five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Greenville then jumped on reliever Brandon Beckel for five more runs - just one earned - in the sixth. Only six of Greenville's 10 runs were earned as Jersey Shore's defense faltered late.

With the win, Greenville improved to 13-11 at home and continued to climb toward .500. The Drive sit 3 1/2 games out of first place in the South Division and look to narrow the gap tomorrow. The two teams continue their six-game series with a Friday doubleheader at Fluor Field with game one scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.







