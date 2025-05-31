Renegades/Malmö Oat Milkers Game Notes

May 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Malmö Oat Milkers (30-18) vs Wilmington Blue Rocks (20-29)

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1, 2.74 ERA) vs. RHP Travis Sykora (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 49 | Home Game 25 | Saturday, May 31, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: YES Network & The Gotham Sports App

Internet TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Malmo Oat Milkers & Faith and Family Night presented by The Paramout at Somers

Day of Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: 2025 Renegades Baseball Card Team Set presented by The Paramount at Somers for first 1,000 guests

CONSISTENCY: After being shutout for just the second time this season on Friday night, the Renegades are 30-18 (.625) in 2025. With a loss on Saturday or Sunday, Hudson Valley would suffer their first series loss since July 2024. Hudson Valley has the 12th-best record in MiLB, yet they find themselves in third place in the SAL North division behind Greensboro and Brooklyn. They are currently 3.5 games back of first place. With eight series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five and split three. During that span, the Renegades have won eight series and split six.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz had another excellent outing on Friday night. For the second straight outing, Grosz tossed seven innings, becoming the first Renegades starter since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023. While allowing four runs, Grosz allowed just four hits, struck out six and issued just one walk. Grosz has issued just one walk in his last 14 innings. He now has six starts with six or more strikeouts.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 17 of his first 23 High-A games, going 31-for-95 (.326) with three homers, 20 RBIs and an .911 OPS. Last Friday, Harber was 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Harber already has eight multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .302/.397/.508 with a .905 OPS in 66 professional games in the Yankees organization.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. On Friday, Morales notched his 10th multi-hit game in High-A this season. He has now reached base safely in 24 of his last 25 High-A games, and is hitting .375 (21-for-56) with 13 RBIs and a .953 OPS during a 13-game High-A on-base streak.

EXTRA INNINGS: With the loss on Thursday, the Renegades are now 1-3 in extra-inning games this season. They have lost both of their extra-inning contests at home in 2025.

HOME RUN BALL: Entering play on Tuesday, the Renegades pitching staff had allowed 18 combined home runs through 44 games. However, Wilmington has struck for four home runs in the first four games this week. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley pitching allowed three home runs for the first time in a game this season.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 48 games, Hudson Valley starters have 290 punchouts in 244.2 innings, good for a 10.7 K/9 clip. Those 290 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 95 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.5.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr put together one of his best starts as a pro on Tuesday. Despite allowing four runs, the left-hander threw a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs. He hadn't previously gone beyond 5.2 innings in a professional start.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: Josh Moylan has been an excellent performer against the Wilmington Blue Rocks across the last two seasons. In 38 games over the last two seasons against Wilmington, Moylan has driven in 26 runs, recorded 16 extra-base hits, and reached base safely 52 times. During that span, Moylan has 36 hits against the Blue Rocks, which leads all Renegades players.

FAMILIAR FACE: After beginning the season on the injured list, Roc Riggio is off to a roaring start with the Renegades in 2025. He now has reached base safely in his first 20 games between the FCL Yankees and Hudson Valley in 2025, slashing .264/.418/.639 with seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and a 1.057 OPS. In the last 12 games, Riggio has recorded five multi-hit outings. On Thursday, Riggio was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a home run.

DOMINICAN FIREPOWER: Carlos Lagrange continued his success against Wilmington this season on Wednesday, throwing a career-high 6.2 innings while allowing just three hits and striking out eight. The right-hander retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, taking a no-hitter into the sixth. Wednesday's start marked the sixth time this season and the third time against the Blue Rocks that Lagrange has struck eight or more batters. Lagrange currently leads the South Atlantic League with 64 strikeouts.

BOUNCEBACK: After allowing six runs in his prior start, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was at the top of his game on Saturday. The Puerto Rican tossed 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits. Rodriguez-Cruz now has three quality starts this season. His 2.74 ERA ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been a key piece offensively for the Renegades all season. He was on base three times on Thursday. In Wednesday's contest, Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. Through 39 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .288/.413/.470 with an .883 OPS and 20 RBIs. His .413 on-base percentage ranks seventh in the South Atlantic League, and despite missing time with injury, his 12 doubles are third.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. The two teams will face off 30 times in 2025, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. Entering this series, the Renegades had won 19 of their last 20 games against the Blue Rocks. Hudson Valley swept the first six-game series of 2025 against the Blue Rocks in April, and took five of six from Wilmington at Frawley Stadium in early May.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 125-56.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on Friday, striking for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win. It was the second consecutive game in which the Renegades scored double-digit runs, following a 13-1 victory on Thursday. In their first 46 games, the Renegades have 15 games of 10 or more hits and 10 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in eight contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024. In 2024, Hudson Valley had four total four-hit performances and none after May 26.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.55 ERA through 48 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET) who leads the way with a 1.98 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .196 opposing average, while striking out 195 batters in 171 innings. On Thursday, Bryce Warrecker, Hayden Merda, and Hueston Morrill combined for 5.2 innings. They allowed just two hits, one unearned run, and struck out six.

FOUR RUNS: Last Wednesday, Roc Riggio had a monster night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He became the first Renegades player to score four runs in a game since Christopher Familia scored five times on July 5, 2023 at Jersey Shore. The Hudson Valley franchise record for runs scored in a game (since 2005) is five, held by Everson Pereira (9/5/21) and Grant Kay (7/14/14).

SPEEDSTER: After two steals last Wednesday, Luis Durango is 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts with Hudson Valley. Since the beginning of the 2023 season, Durango is 42-for-45 (.933) on stolen base attempts. He has the fourth-most steals of any player in Minor League Baseball in that time among players with fewer than 3 CS. Amazingly, he has done so in only 265 PA, meaning he averages a steal every 6.23 PA.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.