Fog-Gedaboudit: Cyclones Win Fog Shortened Contest for 11th Straight Home Win

May 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In a foggy night on Coney Island, the Cyclones captured their 11th straight home win in a 3-0 final in five innings on Friday night. The contest was called following a 37-minute fog delay.

RHP Nate Dohm excelled in his 2nd Maimonides Park outing. The righty kept Aberdeen bats at bay all night, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames, while striking out four and walking only one.

Offensively, 3B Jacob Reimer clobbered his 8th long ball of the year, and finished with a multi-hit, multi-run day.

RHP Chandler Marsh collected the win for the 'Clones, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings in relief of Dohm. The righty gave up only two hits, and did not walk anyone, while striking out a pair.

Brooklyn got the scoring started right off the rip, all with two outs in the first. After Reimer walked and took second on a wild pitch, SS Jesus Baez drove in the first run of the night with an RBI double.

One batter later, 2B Boston Baro reached safely on a throwing error by Aberdeen 2B Ryan Stafford. Baez, going hard on contact, proceeded to score on the play as the play scurried up the side wall.

The teams traded zeroes all the way until the fifth. With one out and the bases empty, Reimer clobbered a solo shot to right field into the Brooklyn fog.

As the teams took the field for the would-be 6th inning, the umpires convened and ruled that the game would enter a fog delay. 37 minutes later, the contest was called.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen return to action on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Noah Hall (3-3, 2.86 ERA) and LHP Luis De Leon (NR) are expected to take the ball for the 'Clones and Ironbirds, respectively. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.