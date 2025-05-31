Grasshoppers Drop Saturday Night Game to the Hot Rods, 9-6
May 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 9-6 on Saturday May 31. The Hot Rods improved to 27-22 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 33-16. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 10-9 as both teams had one mishap.
Catcher Geovanny Planchart led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-2 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez followed close behind as he went 2-5. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Duce Gourson (2), Jesus Castillo (2), Omar Alfonzo, and P.J. Hilson.
Leading at the dish for the Hot Rods was infielder Mac Horvath as he went 2-4 with a double and one RBI. Outfielder Aidan Smith followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a homerun, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Adrian Santana (2), Emilien Pitre, Daniel Vellojin, and Raudelis Martinez.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher, Connor Wietgrefe as he gave up six hits, six earned runs, and two free bases on 1.2 innings of work.Wietgrefe took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-2 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was Gary Gill Hill as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up seven hits, five earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Gill Hill recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 2-4 on the season.
The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Sunday, June 1 at 2:00 pm for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
Images from this story
|
Greensboro Grasshoppers catcher Geovanny Planchart
