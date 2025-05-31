Hot Rods Game Notes

Funky Friday.... The Hot Rods technically split a doubleheader on Friday, finishing a suspended game from Thursday with a 2-1 win, and dropping a full nine-inning game, 4-1, to the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Jhon Diaz was the main offensive force for Bowling Green, driving in all three RBIs between the two games. Marcus Johnson spun 5.0 innings of one-run baseball in the suspended game, with Drew Dowd and Adam Boucher combining for 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. The Hot Rods bats fell quiet in the full game, collecting just three hits over nine innings at the plate.

League Leader.... Noah Myers has been one of the most consistent players at the plate for the Hot Rods this season. His team-leading .478 OBP also leads the entire South Atlantic League. His 37 walks this year lands him second in the SAL, only trailing Joseph Sullivan of Asheville (43). Coming into Saturday with a .314 average, he leads all Hot Rods hitters and sits at fourth in the league.

Playing or Pouring?.... After not having a single rainout over the first 36 games, Bowling Green has experienced four rainouts over the past three weeks. The first rainout of the season came against the Asheville Tourists on May 16. Another followed in the next series against the Greenville drive on May 20. So far this week in Greensboro, the Hot Rods have been rained out on Tuesday, as well as a suspension and another rainout for the second game of the planned doubleheader on Thursday.

Gary Goes Again.... Gary Gill Hill has hit a rough patch in the month of May. After posting a 1-0 record and a 1.73 ERA over five starts in April, things have taken a turn. In May, he has pitched to the tune of an 0-4 record and a 9.31 ERA. He has allowed four or more runs in three of his last four starts. In his last start against the Greenville Drive, he allowed seven runs over 5.0 innings. Although it did not go the way he wanted, he did show his ability to collect strikeouts, sitting down seven Drive hitters in the process.







