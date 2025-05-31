DeMartini Homers But Claws Drop Fifth Straight in Greenville

May 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Brooks Brannon homered twice and Greenville rallied to top the BlueClaws 6-3 on Saturday night, handing the BlueClaws their fifth straight defeat in the series. Carson DeMartini homered for Jersey Shore.

The loss drops the BlueClaws to 17-32 on the season while Greenville improves to 25-25.

Greenville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run from Miguel Bleis, his sixth long ball of the season.

The BlueClaws responded with two runs in the third to take the lead. Carson DeMartini homered to tie the game. It was his fifth home run of the season, four of which have come since May 22nd. Kehden Hettiger then singled home a run to put the BlueClaws up 2-1.

Greenville tied the game in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Brooks Brannon off Casey Steward (2-6). Bryan Rincon then put the BlueClaws back ahead in the fifth on an RBI double from Bryan Rincon.

Trailing 3-2, the Drive rallied to take the lead in the sixth inning on back to back RBI singles from Brannon and Nassan Zanetello off Casey Steward. The Jersey Shore right-hander came out after six innings, allowing four runs on six hits in six innings of work.

The game remained 4-3 into the eighth inning when Brannon launched his second home run of the game, a two run shot off Drew Garrett, to put the Drive up 6-3.

DeMartini had two hits in the loss, and scored two of the three Jersey Shore runs.

Shea Sprague, making his Drive debut, got the last 10 outs to earn the win.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2025

