Watson Twirls 3.0 No-Hit Frames as 'Clones Fall to Blue Rocks, 4-1

July 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a strong 3.0 frames of work from RHP Will Watson, the Cyclones fell to the Blue Rocks, 4-1, on a soggy Tuesday night on Coney Island. The contest included a 1 hour and 49 minute rain delay, following the conclusion of the third inning, with thunderstorms passing through the tri-state area on Tuesday evening. The loss marks Brooklyn's third straight defeat, tied for their longest such streak of the season.

Watson was outstanding prior to his night ending because of the delay. The former USC Trojan did not allow a hit over his 3.0 shutout frames. Watson struck out five and walked only one.

Both teams carried no-hitters through six innings. Equally as dominant as Watson was Wilmington's starter, LHP Jake Bennett. He did not allow a hit over three scoreless, striking out five and walking two.

After a quick first three frames with both starters dealing, the skies opened up prompting the delay.

After the delay, the bullpen picked up where the starters left off on both sides. Wilmington spoiled the Brooklyn no-no with a two-out single from LF T.J. White in the road 7th, which would not amount to any runs.

One frame later, the Blue Rocks' bats would go to work. With RHP Raimon Gomez on the mound, a hit by pitch and single got the frame underway. Then, Gomez hit a second batter in a span of three to load the bases. From there, CF Sam Petersen launched a sac fly to spoil the shutout. One batter later, SS Cortland Lawson launched a bases-clearing three run shot to put the Blue Rocks on top, 4-0.

In the home 8th, Brooklyn spoiled the Wilmington no-no right from the jump, thanks to a base-hit from 2B Marco Vargas. The lefty legged out an infield single for the first Cyclones hit of the night. The very next batter, Brooklyn ruined the Wilmington shutout, courtesy of an RBI triple from 1B Corey Collins. After a walk, Brooklyn brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out, but the Blue Rocks retired the next three to thwart the threat. The 'Clones would not scratch across anything further the rest of the way.

Brooklyn and Wilmington return to action on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. RHP Brendan Girton (3-2, 2.89 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He's projected to be opposed by LHP Alex Clemmey (4-4, 3.34 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.