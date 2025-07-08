Hot Rods Game Notes

Sunday's Split... Bowling Green had a chance to win the series against Rome on Sunday but fell short in the 8-6 loss. The Emperors plated two runs in the top of the third, but the Hot Rods responded with a two-run homer from Mac Horvath to tie the game, 2-2. A fielding error from Rome gave Bowling Green a 3-2 lead in the fifth, but the Emperors fought back, taking an 8-3 lead into the ninth. Bowling Green plated three runs on a Jhon Diaz double, Adrian Santana sacrifice fly, and a run-scoring wild pitch, but the game ended in an 8-6 loss.

Robertson's Rise... Blake Robertson is the most recent recipient of South Atlantic League Player of the Week. During the series against Rome, Robertson went 7-for14 (.500) with three RBIs, eight walks, and just two strikeouts. His increase in offensive production started in June, batting .344 with a .500 OBP over 11 games. Since the start of June, Robertson has raised his average from .137 to .214. He is tied with Emilien Pitre for the longest active hitting streak at seven games, along with an 11 game on-base streak, which is third amongst active Hot Rods hitters.

Mac on the Move... Mac Horvath leads all Hot Rods hitters, reaching base safely in his last 21 consecutive games. During this stretch, Horvath is hitting .291 (23-for-79) with one double, three homers, and 13 RBIs while walking 16 times. His average has jumped from .229 to .252, while increasing his team-lead with 13 homers and 49 RBIs on the season.

Snelsire into the Summer... Hayden Snelsire started the month of July with one of his best starts on record. He tossed 7.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking none and striking out six against the Rome Emperors. He hit his first rough patch in June, finishing the month with a 4.94 ERA over five starts. Snelsire finished the first two months of the season with an ERA of 1.89 or lower.







