Long Ball Lifts Renegades over Tourists

July 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Opening the final series before the All-Star break, the Asheville Tourists were defeated by the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-6 at Heritage Financial Field on Tuesday night.

In the fifth inning, Joseph Sullivan plated Asheville's first run with an RBI triple. They took the lead later in the frame on two errors from the Hudson Valley defense.

The Renegades answered in the home half of the inning with a three-run bomb off Yeriel Santos to take a 4-3 lead.

Chase Jaworsky leveled the game again in the sixth inning, scoring thanks to the third error of the night from the Hudson Valley defense. The Tourists then took the lead in the seventh inning, scoring two runs from a Lucas Spence double and a Will Bush single.

With two on in the bottom of the eighth, the Renegades blasted their second three-run shot over the wall to reclaim the final lead of the game. It was given up by Hudson Leach (L, 1-1).

These two clubs will battle again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET.







