Emperors Slow Down Red-Hot Spartanburgers

July 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ROME, Ga. - After five straight wins to finish last week, the Spartanburgers (9-7, 40-41) offense never got going against the Rome Emperors (7-8, 36-44). Rome tossed its 10th shutout of the season in a 4-0 win.

Leandro Lopez provided the Spartanburgers with five scoreless frames to start the game. Once Lopez was lifted from the game, the Emperors offense struck to quickly to take a lead. Casey Cook and Quincy Scott combined for four of the team's five hits, but it was not enough.

After one-two-three first innings for Lopez and Cedric De Grandpre (W, 2-1), both offenses provided single hits but could not score in the second. With one out in the third, Scott singled and stole second, but his teammates could not bring him home. Neither team got a runner to scoring position after that until the bottom of the fifth.

With one out, Lopez walked Ambioris Tavarez and allowed a single to Keshawn Ogans. A groundout and a flyout allowed Lopez to finish his evening without surrendering a run. De Grandpre lasted to the sixth where he worked around a one-out double from Anthony Gutierrez to keep the tie going.

Lizandro Espinoza greeted Hub City reliever Dalton Pence (L, 1-1) with a single up the middle in the sixth. A stolen bag and wild pitch moved Espinoza to third with one out. Will Verdung clubbed a deep fly ball to right-center to bring home Espinoza on a sacrifice fly.

Joey Danielson took over on the mound for Hub City in the seventh and immediately gave up a home run to Tavarez. Ogans and Mac Guscette followed up with back-to-back doubles to make it a 3-0 game.

The Spartanburgers threatened against Rob Griswold out of the bullpen. A double play ended any scoring chance in the seventh. With two outs in the eighth, a single, a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases. A weak flare to second base from Gleider Figuereo brought the inning to a close.

A fielding error by Scott in the bottom of the eighth allowed another Rome run to score, this time against Adonis Villavicencio. The Spartanburgers could not muster any chances in the ninth against Cory Wall.

Hub City tries to even the series on Wednesday night with LHP Josh Trentadue (1-2, 1.20 ERA) on the mound. Rome counters with fellow LHP Herick Hernandez (1-4, 4.50 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







