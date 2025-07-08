World's Largest Autographed Baseball Comes to ShoreTown July 26th

July 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The World's Largest Autographed Baseball is coming to ShoreTown Ballpark! In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the BlueClaws will be the last stop on a 15-city ballpark tour across which an 8-foot baseball is being signed by thousands of fans from around the country!

Why? Because it's Minor League Baseball at its finest: Unpredictable, accessible, and a whole lot of fun. This isn't just about ink on leather; it's about uniting Minor League clubs and their incredible communities around a common cause.

"This is such a great initiative from Minor League Baseball and we're very excited to have the baseball here at ShoreTown Ballpark," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "Each signature from a BlueClaws fan is a new record, making this an an even more amazing addition to a special night!"

Gates to the July 26th game open at 6:00 pm and first pitch is at 7:05 pm. The World's Most Autographed Baseball will be located down the third base line adjacent to the Sand Bar.

That night will also include a concert from The Chronicles of Rock & Roll as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series. They will play from 6:15 pm until 9:00 pm. It's also Pride Night, presented by Coca-Cola.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 8 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception. Tickets to all remaining 2025 BlueClaws home games are available by calling 732-901-7000 option 3.







