Phillies Prospect Aroon Escobar Joins BlueClaws from Clearwater

July 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aroon Escobar, the #6 prospect in the Phillies system per MLB Pipeline, has joined the BlueClaws from Clearwater. The 20 year old was hitting .285 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

At the time of his promotion, Escobar was 6th in the FSL in average, T1st (with teammate Eduardo Tait) in home runs, 5th in RBIs, 1st in hits (78), and 1st in runs (52). Hit .360 with five home runs and a 1.088 OPS in April, winning Phillies Minor League Player of the Month.

He originally signed with the Phillies in 2022 and played two years in the Dominican Summer League. He made his stateside debut last year, hitting .338 in 24 games with the FCL Phillies, adding three home runs and 17 RBIs.

The BlueClaws return home on Friday, July 18th for a nine-game homestand with the first three against Hudson Valley and the final six against Wilmington. There are fireworks on July 18th, 19th, and 25th. Click here to order tickets online.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.