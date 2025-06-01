Lopez Homer Gives Claws 9-8 Win in Wild 12 Inning Sunday Game in Greevnille

GREENVILLE, SC - Eduardo Lopez broke a 7-7 tie with a two run home run in the top of the 12th and the BlueClaws held on for a wild 9-8 win on Sunday at Fluor Field.

Eduardo Lopez broke a 7-7 tie with a two run home run in the top of the 12th inning to give the BlueClaws the lead. Antonio Anderson hit a SAC fly in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 9-8 off Augusto Calderon, but he struck out Miguel Bleis swinging to end the game.

The 12 inning game was the longest by the BlueClaws since they played a 13 inning game at Wilmington on August 13, 2021. It was only the third game of at least 12 innings, all in 2021, played by the BlueClaws since the "ghost runner" rule was put into place that year.

The win snaps the BlueClaws (18-32) season-long five game losing streak and helped them avoid a sweep of the series to the Drive (25-26).

The BlueClaws took the lead in the 11th on a bases loaded walk to Bryan Rincon, but Albert Feliz was able to escape further damage. Then in the bottom of the 11th, the BlueClaws were one strike away before Franklin Arias doubled home Brooks Brannon with the tying run off Calderon.

Pierce Bennett singled home the first run in the 10th inning that put the BlueClaws ahead 4-3. Another run scored on a wild pitch and the third came in on a fielder's choice groundout by Bryson Ware. The Drive, however, tied the game in the bottom of the 10th. After an Antonio Anderson groundout scored a run, and down to their final out, Greenville's Miguel Bleis hit his seventh home run of the season to tie the game at six.

Greenville came back to tie the game in the ninth inning too. Brandon Beckel threw a scoreless eighth, but then in the ninth made a throwing error that allowed Bleis to score from first base and sent batter Brooks Brannon, the tying run, all the way to third. Justin Riemer then singled home the tying run.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With runners at first and second base, Dylan Campbell from second and Bryan Rincon from first took off, and both scored on a throwing error by pitcher Noah Dean. Jersey Shore added to their lead in the third inning on a solo home run by Matt Kroon. The Lehigh Valley outfielder joined the BlueClaws earlier this week on a minor league rehab assignment.

Greenville got their first run in the bottom of the fifth on a SAC fly by Andy Lugo.

Tucker came out after five innings, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Jaydenn Estanista followed with a scoreless sixth inning and Paxton Thompson followed with a scoreless seventh inning.

Bennett had three hits for the BlueClaws while Kroon had two.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a six game series at Bowling Green (Rays) in Kentucky on Tuesday.







