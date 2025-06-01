Hot Rods Game Notes

June 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Series Success.... With one game cancelled this week, the Hot Rods were able to secure a series victory in the 9-6 win on Saturday. Bowling Green started the offense early, scoring one run in the first, and exploding for five more runs in the top of the second. Daniel Vellojin cranked a two-run blast and Emilien Pitre followed with a three-run long ball. Aidan Smith provided the rest of the offense, a three-run homer of his own in the top of the sixth. Chris Villaman and Jonalbert Rumbol combined for 4.0 innings of relief while allowing just one run, securing the Hot Rod series-clinching victory.

First Half Happenings.... Entering Sunday, Bowling Green leads the South Atlantic League South Division by 1.5 games. Hub City is the closest team to Bowling Green in the standings currently. Although they have won six of their last 10, they have dropped three of the five games they have played against last place Winston-Salem this week. The Spartanburgers and Hot Rods will play at Bowling Green Ballpark when the first half ends, with the series beginning on June 17.

Playing or Pouring?.... After not having a single rainout over the first 36 games, Bowling Green has experienced four rainouts over the past three weeks. The first rainout of the season came against the Asheville Tourists on May 16. Another followed in the next series against the Greenville drive on May 20. So far this week in Greensboro, the Hot Rods have been rained out on Tuesday, as well as a suspension and another rainout for the second game of the planned doubleheader on Thursday.

Snells Like Team Success.... Hayden Snelsire is preparing to make his fourth start for the Hot Rods this season on Sunday. He enters with a 2-0 record and a 1.72 ERA, with most of the work being done from the bullpen. His last start was easily his best, going 6.0 scoreless innings against the Greenville Drive last Sunday. He allowed just two hits, walked one, and struck out two in his first High-A win as a starter.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2025

