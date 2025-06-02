Renegades to Donate Weight Training Equipment

June 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced that they are making equipment available for donation to a local high school or youth center in the Hudson Valley. As part of the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting the health, development, and success of local youth, the Renegades will donate gently-used Yankees weight equipment to a Hudson Valley organization.

This month, the Renegades are accepting submissions for the equipment from local organizations, seeking recipients who wouldn't otherwise have access to this equipment. Those interested can submit an application in PDF form via email to Jessica Levinson the Renegades Manager, Community Relations and Ticket Operations, at jessica@hvrenegades.com.

"We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community by providing this equipment to an organization in need," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "Helping those in our community Find Their Fun extends beyond the ballpark, and this donation will help us positively impact numerous lives for years to come. We are grateful to the Yankees for allowing us to make this positive contribution to the community."

The donation is part of the Renegades' ongoing commitment to supporting youth development and community wellness by providing access to resources that encourage physical activity. This equipment donation aims to empower schools and youth organizations to strengthen their fitness programs, promote healthy habits, and help young people reach their full potential-both on and off the field.

The equipment application documents are available for download. All submissions on behalf of local youth organizations must come from an executive within its board.

Applications will be accepted during the month of June. Documents must be submitted no later than June 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. After a review process, a donation recipient will be determined in mid-July. The items will be donated to the recipient in August.

Those who apply will be notified by email regarding the status of their proposal. Questions about the application process should be directed to Jessica Levinson at jessica@hvrenegades.com.







