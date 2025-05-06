If the BlueClaws Win...You Win Too

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - If the BlueClaws win, you can too! In a special partnership with First Commerce Bank, fans that purchase a BlueClaws Premium Ticket for any game this homestand, will receive another, and another, for each successive BlueClaws win starting with the game of your ticket purchase! How It Works

It's simple! Buy a Premium Ticket to a game this homestand. If the BlueClaws win your game, you'll get a free ticket to our next home game. If they win that one, you'll get a free ticket to the game after that, and this continues until they lose at home. If you get to Sunday, and they win again, you'll get a free ticket for the first game of our next homestand on May 20th.

If the BlueClaws keep winning, you do too!

Your streak can start with any game this week (through Sunday, May 11th), but it has to be a Premium Ticket. Don't worry though, if the BlueClaws lose the first game, you'll still get a free ticket to the game of your choosing later in the season! How to Purchase

Click here to order tickets online. Pick a game this homestand. Select a Premium Seat (these are $26 + fees and located in the first five rows of each Section between Sections 104 and 112).

Purchase your tickets. If the BlueClaws win your game, you'll get a free ticket for the next day's game added to your account. Then if they win that one, you'll get another, all the way until their next home defeat.

