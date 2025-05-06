Comeback Falls Short in Series-Opening Loss

ASHEVILLE, NC - Providing late-night drama at McCormick Field on Tuesday, the Asheville Tourists strung together a rally in the ninth, but ultimately fell short in a 5-4 finish against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

The Tourists (12-16) had numerous threats in the late stages, and they put massive pressure on the Cyclones' (18-9) pitching staff, although the game did not begin that way.

Scoring opened in the second inning, with each team plating one run. Will Bush dribbled a ball down the third base line on an infield hit to score Drew Vogel, who led off with a double.

After the run, the Tourists would go 0 for their next 15 at the dish. Meanwhile, Brooklyn tagged another onto the board in the third frame, before scoring a trio of runs in the seventh.

Before the stretch, Matthew Linskey sat at 31 pitches in two and two-thirds scoreless innings out of the pen. He had already set down the first two men in the inning, but was taken out of the game for Railin Perez. Following Linskey, Perez allowed a hit-by-pitch, a walk and two run-scoring hits, which ended up being the deciding factor.

In the eighth, Asheville had the bases loaded with one out, but could not score. They rallied in the ninth off an error to began the frame. After a single, Lucas Spence, in his High-A debut, notched his second hit of the game, roping a two-RBI triple to the left center gap.

Two batters later, he scored on a Trevor Austin double. The Tourists had the tying run in scoring position, but the next two struck out to end the night.

Led by Spence, the offense garnered six hits on the night to Brooklyn's 11. They also stuck out 15 times.

Alain Pena (L, 1-4) was given the start today. He allowed two across in four innings of action, but left the game leaving his team close behind.

Back tomorrow, the Tourists and Cyclones will face off in Game 2 of the six-game series. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

