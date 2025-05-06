Two Blasts Power Series-Opening Win over Greensboro

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C - After struggling to slug in Rome, the Spartanburgers returned home to Fifth Third Park Tuesday searching for offense. The bats answered the call with two home runs in a 6-1 Hub City (16-12) win over Greensboro (19-9) to start a six-game series.

Arturo Disla clobbered a solo home run 422 feet off Grasshoppers starter Khristian Curtis (L, 0-1) and Keith Jones hit a three-run laser in the sixth. Meanwhile, 'Burgers starter Leandro Lopez (W, 2-1) tossed a career-best 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Lopez came out dealing, retiring nine of the first 11 batters he faced. In total, the Spartanburgers' righty struck out six and limited the Grasshoppers offense to just three hits. The Grasshoppers entered the series averaging over eight hits per game.

Lopez and Curtis exchanged scoreless first innings, both working around singular baserunners. After a one-two-three top of the second from Lopez, Curtis faced Disla to begin the bottom half. On the first pitch, Disla ambushed Curtis to straight-away center field and lifted Hub City to a lead with a solo homer.

The Hub City offense quieted down after Disla's big swing. Curtis retired the next 12 batters he faced, finishing with five innings of one-run ball and seven strikeouts. The problem for Kurtis was Lopez was just a touch better. Hub City's starter worked around two-out singles in both the third and the fifth. Lopez set down the side easily in the fourth with two strikeouts.

The Spartanburgers sent Lopez back out for the sixth. A strikeout and groundout sandwiched a one-out double. Lopez exited the game with two outs in the sixth. Adonis Villavicencio served as the replacement and stranded the runner at second with a flyout to left.

The Spartanburgers tacked on insurance in the sixth against new reliever J.P. Massey. Quincy Scott and Dylan Dreiling both reached on a walk and a single. After a flyout and a strikeout, Jones came to the plate. The lefty blasted another home run to right. Hub City chased Massey from the game in the seventh after a pair of walks and a single to begin the inning. Two runs came around to score on an RBI walk from Scott and a double by Dreiling. Danyer Cueva was thrown out at the plate trying to score on the double. The Spartanburgers left the bases loaded in the inning.

Joey Danielson struck out two in the eighth after allowing a solo home run to Greensboro second baseman Kalae Harrison, and Seth Clark finished off the ninth with an earned run and two strikeouts.

Hub City remains tied for first with the win over Greensboro on Tuesday. The teams won't have much time to rest, as first pitch Wednesday is thrown at 11:05 a.m. ET by the Spartanburgers' Aidan Curry (1-0, 6.00 ERA). Southpaw Connor Wietgrefe (0-0, 2.38 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Grasshoppers.

