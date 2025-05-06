Two-Run Walk-Off Home Run Secures 4-3 Win for Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (10-18) opened their series against Hudson Valley Renegades (18-9) on the right foot after a walk-off two-run home run from Brandon Boissiere gave Wilmington the 4-3 win on Tuesday, May 6.

"We know we could do it and it doesn't matter who's up at the plate, they can get it done," Boissiere said.

Despite a 10 minute delay due to wet grounds, Wilmington starter Jackson Kent came out firing, striking out the side in the opening frame and four over the first two innings.

"I was throwing changeups and sliders for the most part," Kent said. "But then executing the heater up, and it worked out today."

After Kent retired Coby Morales, who went down swinging for the final out of the second, Caleb Lomavita led off the Rocks' half of the inning with his first triple of the year, and came around to score after Elijah Green grounded into a RBI 6-3 fielder's choice.

However, Hudson Valley immediately responded as Omar Martinez blasted his second home run of the season to straight-away center to tie it at one, where it would stay until the bottom of the fifth, when Wilmington re-took the lead.

Boissiere got the action started after turning an 0-2 count into a one-out walk, and would later advance to third after T.J. White reached on a throwing error from Renegades' shortstop Brenny Escanio. Then, Brenner Cox drove Boissiere home with an RBI 4-3 fielder's choice and gave the Blue Rocks the 2-1 advantage entering the sixth.

Kent's dominance came to an end during the eighth, when he was pulled after 95 pitches. Escanio opened the frame with a leadoff single but consecutive outs from Brendan Jones and Roc Riggio marked the end of the left-hander's day, who finished with 11 strikeouts across 7.2 innings and gave up just five hits and one walk.

Unfortunately for Wilmington, Hudson Valley was able to rally with two outs and get to Anthony Arguelles to take a 3-2 lead. Jace Avina was the first batter to face Arguelles and on the first pitch, hit a double down the left field line to put runners on second and third. Then, a wild pitch from Arguelles forced Escanio home and tied the ballgame. After a walk from Jackson Castillo, Parks Harber roped a ball into right field to plate Avina and give the Renegades the lead.

The Blue Rocks threatened in the bottom half of the eighth, with runners on first and second and Seaver King up, but King popped up to Morales in foul territory to end the inning.

After Arguelles tossed a scoreless top of the ninth, the Blue Rocks rally began. It started with Lomavita, who drew a four-pitch leadoff walk. Then with one out, Boissiere stepped up to the plate and crushed the first pitch he saw from Tyrone Yulie over the right-center field wall for a walk-off two-run home run.

"I'm just really trying to see anything up. My last at-bat I got out of my approach a little bit, even though they were good pitches," Boissiere said. "So I was just trying to get something up and drive it to the gap."

The two teams will square off again tomorrow, Wednesday, May 7, for the second game of the series.

