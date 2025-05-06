Bullpen Backs Sears in Debut, Emps' Win Third-Straight

Rome Emperors pitcher Brett Sears

ROME, Ga - Six hits and four runs were enough for the Emperors Tuesday night, as Brett Sears spun 5.1 innings of one-run baseball in his High-A debut before turning things over to Tyler LaPorte, Rob Griswold, and Ryan Bourassa in the bullpen.

After two innings of spotless baseball from both Sears and Greenville starting pitcher Eduardo Rivera, both offenses stirred in the third. A one-out double from Boston's no.4 prospect, Franklin Arias, put runners on second and third for no.11 prospect Yophery Rodriguez. Rodriguez's lineout and Nazzan Zanetello's strike out stranded both runners, however.

In the home half, a swinging bunt from Rome's seven hole, Ambioris Tavarez, put him on first base. The next two batters, Justin Janas and Jace Grady, walked to load the bases with nobody out. Patrick Clohisy's speed paid off two batters later, as Clohisy beat out a potential inning-ending groundball double play, allowing Tavarez to score from third base. Then, with Clohisy on first, an errant pickoff throw from Rivera ended up in the right field corner, bringing home Janas and placing Clohisy on third base. Emperors entered the middle innings up 2-0.

After Greenville got one back on Sears in the fourth, back-to-back doubles from Patrick Clohisy and Titus Dumitru with two outs in the fifth avenged their starter. Janas tacked on another in the following inning on a line drive single to center field to put the Emperors up 4-1.

Sears' final line read: 5.1IP, 4H, 1ER, 6SO. Aside from Griswold's slip up in the eighth inning, the relievers aced the assignment. LaPorte and Griswold earned holds and Bourassa his first save of 2025.

Wednesday's Education Day Game gets underway at 11:00AM ET with Garrett Baumann (0-3, 4.22 ERA) getting the start.

