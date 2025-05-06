Renegades Suffer Walk-Off Loss

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-3 in a walk-off on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium.

Kyle Carr got the start on his 23rd birthday for the Renegades to begin the series, and turned in a solid outing, completing 5.0 innings for the first time this season and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, walking one and striking out one.

Wilmington jumped in front in the bottom of the second against Carr when Caleb Lomavita led off with a triple and came home to score on an RBI groundout by Elijah Green.

Hudson Valley answered back immediately in the top of the third when Omar Martinez launched a solo home run to center off Jackson Kent to tie the game at 1-1. The blast was Martinez's second long ball of the season.

The Blue Rocks edged ahead in the bottom of the fifth when Branden Boissiere walked and advanced to third on an error later in the inning. Brenner Cox brought him in with a groundout to put Wilmington in front 2-1.

The Renegades jumped in front in the top of the eighth inning. Brenny Escanio led off with a single, and came home with two outs on a wild pitch from Anthony Arguelles to tie the game at 2-2. After a walk to Jackson Castillo, Parks Harber delivered an RBI single to score Jace Avina and put Hudson Valley in front 3-2. Harber finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyrone Yulie hit Lomavita with a pitch and then two batters later Boissiere hit a two-run walk-off home run to right-center to give Wilmington a 4-3 win.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their series on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen and for station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Carlos Lagrange (2-1, 4.58) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while RHP Travis Sthele (1-1, 4.44) starts for Wilmington.

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. An exciting list of promotions includes Rascal's Reading Challenge Night on May 13, Soccer Night on May 15 with a Renegades Soccer Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and Open Mic Night with a Jace Avina Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by TWC Landscaping and Pools on Saturday, May 17. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

18-9

