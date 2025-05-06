MLB Pitcher Jesse Scholtens to Rehab with Winston-Salem Dash

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash have announced that Major League pitcher Jesse Scholtens will begin a rehab assignment with the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, May 6. Scholtens will be with the team for the home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods from May 6 through May 11.

Scholtens, a 6-4, 210-pound righthander, was drafted out of Wright State University by the San Diego Padres in the 9th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The San Francisco area native elected free agency from the Padres' system in 2022 and was quickly signed by the Chicago White Sox in December of that same year.

On April 7, 2023, Scholtens made his Major League Baseball debut with the White Sox, and went onto compile 11 starts and 15 relief appearances during the 2023 season. In 2023, he posted a 5.29 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, and held hitters to a .292 average while striking out 58 batters.

In February of 2024, Scholtens was placed on the Injured List with a right UCL tear that required Tommy John surgery and ended his 2024 campaign before it had a chance to begin.

Now healthy once again, the 31-year-old righthander looks to make his way back to Chicago.

