Hot Rods Game Notes

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On to the Next One.... The Hot Rods picked up a series victory in Aberdeen against the IronBirds, taking five of six games. The Sunday finale went 10 innings, with Mac Horvath putting the Hot Rods over the edge on a two-run homer in extra innings for the 5-3 win. Bowling Green will start the second half of their two-week road trip, taking on Winston-Salem. The Dash currently sit at the bottom of the south division, entering the current series 9-18 on the season.

Double Dipping.... The Hot Rods won two weekly awards during their series with the IronBirds. Mac Horvath is your most recent South Atlantic League Player of the Week, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four homers and 10 RBIs. Santiago Suarez was the recipient of SAL Pitcher of the Week. He earned his award by going 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out five and logging his second quality start in the process.

First Time in a Long Time.... During the finale in Aberdeen, Bowling Green played their first extra-innings game of the season. The last time the Hot Rods played a game that went past regulation was July 27, 2024, against the Winston-Salem Dash. The game was only nine innings, but it was the first game of a schedule double-header that consisted of two, seven-inning games.

Gill Hill's Game.... Gary Gill Hill has put up the lowest ERA for any pitcher on the starting staff for Bowling Green this season. In his last start against the IronBirds, he tossed 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on four hits, recording a season-high five strikeouts. He has gone 5.0 or more innings in four of his five starts this season, logging two of the five quality starts for Bowling Green this year.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2025

