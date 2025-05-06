Grasshoppers Grind out Win in a High-Scoring Game Four

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, NC - Winston-Salem (9-16) dropped a seesaw affair to Greensboro (17-8) in game four of the six-game series. The Grasshoppers held onto the 11-9 victory despite a late push from the Dash.

Unlike how the series had started, Friday's matchup showcased an offensive battle between the two High-A squads. Greensboro started fast and opened the game ahead 1-0 after a Maikol Escotto RBI single in the bottom of the first.

Winston-Salem wasted no time, however, and quickly answered the call in the second. Back-to-back doubles from Alec Makarewicz and Cole McConnell tied the game at 1-1. The next batter, Terrell Tatum, laid down a sacrifice bunt that caused a defensive mishap by the Greensboro defense. Amid the error, McConnell scored, and the Dash claimed the early 2-1 lead.

The Dash advantage was short-lived, however, as Greensboro pounced for six runs in the bottom half of the inning. It started with a bases-loaded walk to Lonnie White Jr. that evened the contest at 2-2. Then, Esmerlyn Valdez deposited a two-RBI single into left field, and the Grasshoppers were back in front, 4-2.

Greensboro would tack on three more before the inning drew to a close - one of the RBIs from Keiner Delgado, the other two from Maikol Escotto.

With a 7-2 cushion, the Grasshoppers and Dash then traded four runs each, and Greensboro stayed in front 11-6.

The Dash tried their best to climb back from the five-run deficit, and plated three in the top of the seventh inning. Highlighted by a Sam Antonacci two-run single, Winston-Salem had cut it to a two-run game. Although the visitors made it close, Greensboro prevailed in front of 6,700 fans at First National Bank Field and hung on to win 11-9. The win tied the series at two games apiece.

Neither starter had their best out of the gate, as Seth Keener (0-3) and Hung-Leng Chang were taxed for a combined 13 runs on 16 hits. Keener ultimately took the loss on the night while Jack Carey (2-0) earned the win for Greensboro. Blake Townsend also recorded his first save after 1.0 inning of no-hit baseball to shut the door on Winston-Salem.

The Dash will look to rebound Saturday, May 3, when they aim to snap the two-game skid against Greensboro.

