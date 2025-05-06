Hettiger's Walk-Off Heroics Lead Claws to 7-4 Win

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Kehden Hettiger hit a three run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the BlueClaws a 7-4 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The IronBirds had tied the game in the top of the ninth inning on a single by Aron Estrada.

It was the first walk-off home run by a BlueClaw since Felix Reyes on 9/3/23. Reyes hit a walk-off home run for Reading on Sunday. Hettiger's home run was his third with Jersey Shore since joining on April 17th.

Jersey Shore (10-16) has now won four of their last seven while Aberdeen (9-18) has dropped 13 of their last 17 games.

Aberdeen opened the scoring in the top of the third inning off Aaron Combs. Estrada tripled to right-center, and came into score when a throw to third base got away and into the camera well.

Combs came out after three innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out four.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Pierce Bennett. On the play, Bennett went to second on a throw to the plate, and when catcher Aneudis Mordan threw into second, Kehden Hettiger came home from third to score the second run on the play and give the BlueClaws a 2-1 lead.

Zach Arnold added an RBI double and another run scored on a throwing error to push the BlueClaws lead to 4-1.

Brandon Beckel came in after Combs and threw three scoreless innings while walking one and striking out three.

Aberdeen cut the lead to one with two runs in the seventh. Aron Estrada singled home one run and later scored on a passed ball.

Luke Davis had two hits and two walks for the BlueClaws.

The series continues on Wednesday morning at 11:05 am. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.