Braden Montgomery to Make Truist Stadium Debut

May 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash have announced that outfielder Braden Montgomery will make his Truist Stadium debut this week against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Montgomery is a native of Madison, MS, where his elite performance at Madison Central High School landed him a ranking as the best high school player in the state of Mississippi and the 23rd best high school player in the nation. He played at Stanford University from 2022-23, where his efforts helped the Cardinal secure a Pac-12 Championship in both seasons. He transferred to Texas A&M University for the 2024 season, where he was a standout player in 61 games. With the Aggies, Montgomery slashed .322/.454/.733. He also hit 27 home runs and logged 85 runs batted in, both of which rank third all-time in Texas A&M program history for a single season. Montgomery also recorded 25 multi-hit games and a team-best 25-multi RBI performances, along with a 26-game on-base streak.

Montgomery, 22, was originally selected as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox traded Montgomery to the White Sox along with Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez in exchange for left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet in 2024.

Montgomery began his 2025 season in Low-A Kannapolis, where he slashed .304/.393/.493 through 18 games while logging 19 runs batted in and three home runs. He was quickly promoted to the Winston-Salem Dash on April 29 and made his High-A debut last week against Greensboro. Through six games with the Dash, Montgomery is 7-21 (.333) and has reached base safely in five of six games.

