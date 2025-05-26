Renegades Homestand Preview - May 27 - June 1

May 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, May 27 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Hudson Valley has already played Wilmington 12 times this season, with the 'Gades sporting an 11-1 head-to-head record.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $5 plus taxes and fees. Please note probable pitchers are subject to change.

Tuesday, May 27 - Fast Food Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Probable Pitchers: LHP Kyle Carr (Yankees #18 prospect) vs. LHP Alex Clemmey (Nationals #5 prospect)

The homestand begins with Fast Food Night, highlighted by the pregame Sip & Swing Sloop Brewing Co. Tasting Event, where guests 21+ can sample four (4) Sloop Brewing Co. beers, enjoy an all-you-can-eat pregame buffet and get a ticket to the game. To purchase tickets to Sip & Swing click here.

Wednesday, May 28 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union - 11:05 a.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

We Care Wednesday Organization: American Lung Association, the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through research, education and advocacy.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

Probable Pitchers: RHP Carlos Lagrange (Yankees #17 prospect) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (Nationals #19 prospect0

A fun and educational day at the ballpark filled with baseball and learning with special programming for school groups.

Thursday, May 29 - F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) from gates open through 7 p.m., and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) from gates open through 7 p.m.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ben Hess (Yankees #3 prospect) vs. RHP Travis Sthele

So, no one told you life was gonna be this way? The Renegades celebrate the timeless 90s sitcom Friends at the ballpark. The iconic couch from the opening credits will be making an appearance at Heritage Financial Park, and you can buy a ticket with a photo on the couch and a guaranteed giveaway. The first 1,000 guests receive a Renegades F.R.I.E.N.D.S. jersey as part of the fourth Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, May 30 - Baseball (Rosie's Version part 2) - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

Probable Pitchers: RHP Josh Grosz vs. RHP Tyler Stuart (Nationals #14 prospect)

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the fifth Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. Get ready to write your Love Story or at least find your Anti-Hero.

Saturday, May 31 - The Malmo Oat Milkers: Did Someone Say Dynasty? - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Broadcast Information: Saturday's game will be aired live on the YES Network & the Gotham Sports App

Theme Game: Faith & Family Night presented by The Paramount at Somers

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: 2025 Hudson Valley Renegades Baseball Card team set presented by The Paramount at Somers for first 1,000 guests

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Grace Point Gospel

Probable Pitchers: RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees #6 prospect) vs. RHP Travis Sykora (Nationals #1 prospect)

The weekend continues on Saturday evening as the Renegades celebrate Faith & Family Night and transform into Minor League Baseball's 121st team, the Malmo Oat Milkers! The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park will receive a 2025 Renegades Baseball Card Team Set presented by The Paramount at Somers. Stay after the game to get your cards signed by the Renegades! The sixth installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Grace Point Gospel performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 1 - Copa de la Diversión: National Puerto Rican Day presented by Cafe Con Leche - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

Probable Pitchers: RHP Bryce Cunningham (Yankees #4 prospect) vs. LHP Alex Clemmey (Nationals #5 prospect0

The Renegades suit up as the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson for our annual National Puerto Rican Day celebration! The Renegades participation in Copa de la Diversión is presented by Café Con Leche.

The week wraps up on Sunday with another Sunday Family Funday. As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, May 4 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







