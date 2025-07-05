Drive Gives Tourists a Taste of Their Own Medicine

July 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Continuing the 4th of July weekend series, the Asheville Tourists fell 11-4 to the Greenville Drive on Saturday night at McCormick Field.

The Tourists (36-43) led 4-1 after the second inning, but the Drive (40-39) didn't allow another hit after the frame concluded, and their offense took over as they stormed back for the win. The final score reflected the run totals from yesterday's game, but it wasn't the Tourists on top tonight.

Tyler Whitaker and Chase Jaworsky notched RBI hits in the contest. On the hill, Derek True started and surrendered four runs in three and two-thirds innings. During the fifth, Cody Tucker (L, 1-1) gave up the go-ahead runs, allowing another two in, and one more in the sixth frame.

Putting the game out of reach in the eighth inning, the Drive scored four after entering the frame up three runs.

Each club has a win in the three-game series, setting up a rubber match for tomorrow. Sunday's first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.