Seven-Run Fourth Inning Helps Bowling Green Shut out Rome 12-0

July 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Daniel Vellojin slashed two extra-base hits and collected four RBIs, helping lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-5, 43-35) over the Rome Emperors (5-8, 34-44) on Saturday, 12-0 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green found the scoreboard first with a massive seven-run inning in the bottom of the fourth facing Rome starter Adam Maier. The big inning was highlighted by a leadoff solo home run from Vellojin and a two RBI triple from Jhon Diaz pushing the Hot Rods ahead 7-0.

The Hot Rods increased the lead in the bottom of the sixth facing Emperors reliever Justin Long. Mac Horvath walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A groundout from Noah Myers advanced Horvath to third and a Vellojin groundout plated the run, advancing the lead, 8-0.

Bowling Green pushed the lead in the bottom of the seventh with Royber Salinas on the bump. Emilien Pitre reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a Horvath walk. Noah Myers singled, scoring Pitre from second and Vellojin roped a triple, plating a pair of runners. A fielding error by Keshawn Ogans scored one more, making it a 12-0 Hot Rods lead. Drew Dowd closed out the final 3.0 innings for Bowling Green, finalizing the shutout, 12-0.

Marcus Johnson (5-5) earned the victory after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking one and fanning five. Maier (3-7) received the loss after pitching 3.0 innings, surrendering seven runs (six earned), on eight hits, four walks, and striking out two. Dowd (1) earned the save after spinning 3.0 shutout innings, giving up two hits and fanning five.

Bowling Green and Rome will play the finale game of a six-game series on Sunday starting at 1:05 PM CT. RHP Garrett Edwards (5-3, 2.78) gets the nod for Bowling Green while the Emperors send out LHP Riley Frey (0-3, 4.35).

