Drive Storm Back to Rout Tourists, 11-4, Behind Big Nights from Zanetello and Anderson

July 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Greenville (40-39) trailed 4-1 after two innings but scored 10 unanswered runs and piled up 13 hits, highlighted by big nights from Nazzan Zanetello and Antonio Anderson.

The Tourists (36-43) struck first when Lucas Spence doubled, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch in the first. Asheville added three in the second when Drew Vogel and Oliver Carrillo pulled off a double steal, Tyler Whitaker singled Vogel home, and Chase Jaworsky knocked in Carrillo. A sacrifice fly by Spence capped the rally for a 4-1 Asheville lead.

Greenville's comeback started in the second when Will Turner blasted his first homer of the season - a solo shot to right off Asheville starter Derek True.

After a scoreless third, the Drive tied the game with a three-run fourth. Johanfran Garcia led off with a single and came around when Anderson ripped a triple to left-center. Yophery Rodriguez then doubled Anderson home to make it 4-3, though he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. Turner kept the inning alive with a walk, advanced on an interference error at first, and scored on Albert Feliz's two-out RBI single to tie it at 4-4.

In the fifth, Zanetello's one-out single sparked another rally. He stole second and scored when Anderson doubled to the right-center gap to put Greenville ahead for good, 5-4. Rodriguez followed with his second double of the night to bring home Anderson and push the lead to 6-4.

The Drive added insurance in the sixth when Kelvin Diaz singled with one out and scored from first on Zanetello's sharp double down the left-field line, making it 7-4.

Greenville blew it wide open with a four-run eighth against Asheville's bullpen. Justin Riemer walked and moved up on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Feliz walked and after a strikeout, Nelly Taylor lined an RBI single to right-center to score Riemer and move Feliz to third. Taylor stole second before Zanetello plated Feliz with his third hit of the night. Garcia then singled to right to score Taylor, and Anderson capped the big frame with a sacrifice fly to deep center that brought Zanetello home to make it 11-4.

The Drive bullpen did the rest. After starter Danny Kirwin was chased in the second, Erik Rivera (2-0) tossed 3 1/3 hitless innings to steady things. Matt McShane struck out five in three perfect frames for his first hold, and Isaac Stebens worked around two walks in the ninth to close it out.

At the plate, Zanetello finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Rodriguez doubled twice and drove in two. Turner's solo homer was part of a 1-for-3 night with two walks and two runs scored.

Greenville went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base but took advantage of Asheville's defensive miscues and wildness, drawing eight walks and swiping two bases.

True (0-1) was charged with four runs in 3 2/3 innings for Asheville, which managed only four hits and did not score after the second inning.

The Drive will go for the series win Sunday afternoon when the two teams wrap up their holiday set at McCormick Field.







