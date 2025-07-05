Led by Rodriguez-Cruz, Renegades Shut out Brooklyn

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their fourth win in their last five games with a 7-0 shutout victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday night at Maimonides Park.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz continued his excellent season, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out eight. The right-hander didn't have a strike out until the fourth, but punched out seven of the last nine batters he faced. He leads the South Atlantic League with a 2.29 ERA and has seven quality starts this season.

The game was deadlocked until the top of the seventh when the Renegades broke through. Luis Durango reached on a bunt single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Duncan Pastore then hit a ground ball to shortstop Colin Houck, who threw wildly to first, allowing Pastore to reach and Durango to score from third to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

In the eighth, Hudson Valley extended their lead with four runs. Jackson Castillo singled and Alexander Vargas and Jose Colmenares drew a pair of walks to load the bases. The next batter, Manuel Palencia, cleared the bases with a three-run double. He later scored from third on a wild pitch by Hoss Brewer.

The Renegades tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning to make it 7-0. Singles by Castillo and Vargas put runners on the corners. Vargas then stole second, and Castillo scored from third on a throwing error by Chris Suero. A Jose Colmenares RBI groundout allowed Vargas to come home.

Jordany Ventura and Tyrone Yulie combined for two scoreless innings to finish off a 7-0 win, the tenth shutout victory of the season for the Renegades. Brooklyn had just four hits in the contest, and just two after the second inning.

Hudson Valley will look for their fifth win of the week in the series finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Ben Hess (4-2, 4.53) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Noah Hall (5-3, 2.58) gets the nod for Brooklyn. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists. Tuesday's game is Cider Donuts: Dusty's Revenge, as the Renegades take the field as the Cider Donuts for the second time this season. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

