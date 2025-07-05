Blue Rocks Roll to 13-1 Win over Jersey Shore on Saturday

July 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - Branden Bossiere had two home runs and six RBIs as Wilmington pulled clear to a 13-1 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium. The teams have split the first two games of their three game Delaware series with the finale on Sunday.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Kehden Hettiger.

Wilmington, however, answered in the bottom of the second on a two run double from Gavin Dugas off Jersey Shore starter Mavis Graves. Branden Boissiere singled in a run in the third for a 3-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks added two home runs off Brandon Beckel. Sam Petersen hit a two run shot in the fourth and Boissiere added a solo home run in the fifth to push Wilmington's lead to 5-1.

They scored twice more, including an RBI double from White, in the seventh. Five eighth inning runs were charged to Drew Garrett, which included a grand slam from Bossiere. Infielder Zach Arnold came on to get the final two outs of the inning.

Bossiere and White both had three hits.

Meanwhile, starter Travis Sthele (5-3) went eight innings, the most by a BlueClaws opposing starter since 2023. He gave up one run and earned his fifth win. BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves (2-7) took the loss, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings.

The series wraps up on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







