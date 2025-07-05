Hot Rods Beat Emperors 4-1, before Second-Largest Crowd in Team History

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Emilien Pitre mashed a three-run homer in front of the second-largest attendance in franchise history, helping lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-5, 42-35) over the Rome Emperors (5-7, 34-43) on Friday by a score of 4-1 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green struck first in the bottom of the second against Rome starter Garrett Baumann. Noah Myers singled and advanced to second on a Daniel Vellojin fielder's choice. Blake Robertson roped a single, plating Myers from second, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods increased their advantage in the bottom of the third off Baumann. Adrian Santana and Aidan Smith singled, putting runners at the corners. Pitre hammered a three-run homer to right, extending the Bowling Green lead, 4-0.

The Emperors responded in the top of the sixth off Hot Rods starter TJ Nichols. Patrick Clohisy singled and stole second and third, putting a runner in scoring position. A wild pitch from Nichols scored Clohisy, cutting into the lead, 4-1. Both sides went scoreless for the remaining 3.0 innings as Noah Beal pitched 2.0 scoreless frames finalizing the contest, 4-1.

Nichols (8-3) earned the victory after spinning 5.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking two and fanning four. Baumann (2-5) received the loss after pitching 5.0 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits and striking out six.

Bowling Green and Rome will play the penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday starting at 6:35 PM CT. RHP Marcus Johnson (4-5, 4.56) gets the nod for Bowling Green while the Emperors send out RHP Adam Maier (3-6, 5.26).

