Hub City Claims Series Win with 6-1 Saturday Victory

July 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After an offensive explosion to finish Friday's win, the Spartanburgers (8-6, 39-40) started out hot on Saturday against the Dash (4-10, 29-50). Two runs in the first proved to be enough for Hub City in a 6-1 win to claim the series.

Gleider Figuereo pounded another home run to make the final few innings comfortable for the Spartanburgers bullpen. Mason Molina got the night started on the mound for the 'Burgers with five strikeouts. He finished an out short of five innings in a scoreless performance.

Molina set down the first three Dash batters to the plate in the first. Anthony Gutierrez and Malcolm Moore began the home half against Dylan Cumming (L, 1-3) with singles. Both runners were in scoring position after a passed ball. Figuereo scored Gutierrez on a groundout, and Dylan Dreiling brought in Moore with an RBI single.

Molina did not allow a hit through his first four innings of work. Cumming settled in to toss a pair of zeroes on the board before Luke Bell took over. After a hit and a walk to start the top of the fifth, Molina got the next two batters on a strikeout and a flyout to finish his evening. Joey Danielson (W, 3-2) relieved Molina and stranded both runners, thanks to a groundout from Jeral Perez.

Winston-Salem again threatened in the top of the sixth. After two strikeouts to begin the inning, Danielson conceded two hits and a walk to load the bases. Danielson struck out Cole McConnell swinging to keep the Dash off the scoreboard.

After Cumming's three innings, Bell tossed two scoreless out of the Dash bullpen. Hub City put the pressure on Winston-Salem's third pitcher, Vince Vanelle, in the sixth. Dreiling sparked the offense with a one-out single, and advanced to second on an error in center field. Three batters later, Arturo Disla pounded a two-out single past the reach of shortstop Arxy Hernadez; Dreiling scored easily from second.

Backed by a three-run lead, Wilian Bormie struck out the side in the top of the seventh. Figuereo put the finishing touches on the third straight day with double-digit hits for the Spartanburgers' bats. Facing Jack Young with two on base, Figuereo cranked a hanging slider over the right field fence and doubled the Hub City advantage. Bormie and Mailon Felix were on cleanup duty in the eighth and ninth. The only Dash run came courtesy of a Matt Hogan RBI groundout against Felix in the ninth.

Hub City tries for a fifth straight win to finish off the series on Sunday. The Spartanburgers turn to righty Jose Gonzalez (1-6, 3.14 ERA) against Winston-Salem righty Manuel Veloz (0-2, 8.40 ERA). First pitch in the series finale is slated for 2:05 p.m. ET.







