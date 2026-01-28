Nate Shaver Returns to Manage Tourists in 2026

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Houston Astros have announced the Asheville Tourists' coaching staff for the 2026 season, and back at the helm for his sixth year as manager is Nate Shaver.

Last year, Shaver advanced to fourth place on the all-time wins list as a Tourists skipper, notching 270 career victories. Winning 35 games this season would move Shaver into third place, putting him in good company alongside South Atlantic League Hall of Famers Joe Mikulik and Ray Hathaway.

TJ Burgmann also returns as the team's hitting coach for his second year in Asheville. His previous stop was with the Astros' Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, where he helped the team win a Pacific Coast League Championship in 2024. Last season, the Tourists finished second in the South Atlantic League in doubles and home runs under Burgmann's leadership.

Trainer Eric Pimentel and Strength and Conditioning Coach Cesar Vina have also been retained for a second year with the club.

Joining Asheville for their first seasons in Minor League Baseball are Pitching Coach Craig Prince and Development Coach Josiah Hissong. Prince spent several years as a pitching coach in the college ranks, most recently at Eastern Michigan University in the Mid-American Conference.

Hissong also comes from a collegiate background, as the Astros add him to their Minor League staff from Davidson College of the Atlantic 10 Conference, where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with the Wildcats.

The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 21, versus the Greenville Drive at the newly renovated McCormick Field. The Centennial Restoration and Capital Improvement Project will elevate the ballpark to modern-day standards for both players and spectators. These improvements include an expanded front entrance and plaza, a new ticket office, new party areas, a state of art scoreboard, new and renovated clubhouses for both the home and visiting teams, hitting cages, a designated facility for female members of the coaching staff, a designated facility for female umpires, LED lights, a Asheville Baseball History Walk and a new playing surface.

