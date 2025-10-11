Marou Wins It for the Jacks in Stoppage Time against AV Alta

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - #26 Souaibou Marou buried a loose ball in the 93rd minute to give the Charlotte Independence a massive three points against AV Alta Friday night, winning 3-2.

In a must-win game with the playoffs right around the corner, the ball fell to Marou at the six and he did the rest for his ninth goal of the season.

#9 Jon Bakero opened the scoring and #99 Christian Chaney added his 12th of the year in the victory.

And 25 minutes in, the Jacks scored their first goal in 205 minutes. #8 Juan David Moreno did great work, beating his defender to a bouncing ball heading for the end line. He lifted a high ball to the penalty spot and waiting there was Bakero, who volleyed it home for the early lead.

Ten minutes later and the Jacks got their second. It was Bakero pulling the strings, whipping in a gorgeous ball. Chaney rose high and blasted it in with his head to double the advantage. Bakero's ninth assist equalizes him for the league lead.

Four minutes before the break, AV Alta gained some life by cutting the lead in half. #7 Jerry Desdunes chipped one over Charlotte defenders and #11 Alexis Cerritos touched it through #31 Amal Knight's legs to make it 2-1.

After taking their one-goal lead to the break, the Independence conceded the game-tying goal in the 58th minute. Freshly on the field, #2 Christian Ortiz finished into the side netting from just outside the box to knot the game up.

Alta started to flip the field, gaining momentum from their equalizer. #17 Javier Mariona's curling attempt in the 71st minute just missed the far post.

As time dwindled, #13 Anthony Sorenson nearly won it for the Jacks. Switching to his opposite side, Sorenson beat two, cut on his left foot, and barely slipped his try past the post in the 87th minute.

In the final minute of stoppage time, the moment for the Independence came. A bouncing ball in the box came off the thigh of Chaney and fell on a platter to Marou, who blasted it home and sent the bench into a frenzy.

In the end, it is a monster win for the Independence who control their own destiny for the postseason. The win separates them further from AV Alta, and puts them in a better playoff position with two games to play.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the win:

"A fantastic result for us and a huge credit to the guys, who finally found a way to win one at the end, which is a big, big boost for us. Obviously, we started the game well and kept a good shape. We were frustrated about conceding, but they showed a lot of character and fight to stay in the game. ¬©We pushed, we knew it was a game we had to win and it's great for Marou to get a goal coming in at the end of the game."

Jeffries on the importance of this win:

"It's a huge win and it's a huge win for us to come back from letting them get back in the game. For us to win it late, that's something we really haven't done all year. That's a big confidence boost for us coming into the last couple games."

Souaibou Marou on his game-winner:

"The ball fell to me and I'm thankful to score for the team. We needed this win."

Jon Bakero on what this win does for the group:

"It was a must win. This was a playoff game. The next two games are coming are also playoff games. That's the mentality of the group, getting that last last to go was huge for our confidence moving forward. It shows what the group wants. We're really motivated to push and we're really happy with the result because we deserved this one."







