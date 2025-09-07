Texoma Lose Away from Home

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Texoma FC (6-7-10, 25 Points) lose on the road to Union Omaha (8-3 -10, 27 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 7' - Max Schneider (OMA)

Goal 14' - Mark Bronnik (OMA)

Yellow Card 16' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Yellow Card 32' - JP Jordan (TXO)

Yellow Card 48' - Max Schneider (OMA)

Goal 49' - Pato Faz (OMA)

Substitution 51' -Teddy Baker- ON; JP Jordan - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 55' - Marco Milanese & Joe Gallardo- ON; Brent Kallman & Ryen Jiba - OFF (OMA)

Substitution 64' - Stefano Pinho & Benjamin Barjolo - ON; Pato Faz & Mark Bronnik - OFF (OMA)

Substitution 66' - Damian Iamarino- ON; Diego Pepi - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 74' - Reid Valentine & Patrick Staszewski- ON; Davey Mason & Jordan Chavez - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 82' - Marco Milanese (OMA)

Goal 84' - Benjamin Barjolo (OMA)

Substitution 85' - Sergio Navarro- ON; Max Schneider - OFF (OMA)

Goal 87' - Stefano Pinho (OMA)

Not Our Night

Los Pájaros fall to Union Omaha 0-5. Early goals from Union Omaha set the tone for the rest of the afternoon as Los Buhos ended the first half up by 2. The second half continued their great scoring form, scoring 4 minutes after the beginning of the second half. 2 more goals before the final whistle sees the home side win all 3 points and leapfrog Texoma FC in the USL League table. Los Pájaros now sit in 9th place, 2 points from a spot in the playoffs.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face Spokane Velocity, on September 13th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







