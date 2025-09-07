Mensah's Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Road Defeat against Naples

Published on September 6, 2025

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Naples, FL - The Greenville Triumph suffered a 2-1 road defeat against FC Naples on Saturday night. Two first half goals put the Florida side ahead, and despite a late push and strike from Ropapa Mensah, Greenville couldn't overturn the scoreline.

Match Review: https://wsc-sports.video/98s9t

Greenville Triumph struggled to find rhythm in possession Saturday night, as Naples controlled much of the first half with steady pressure and chances on goal.

Naples broke through in stoppage time when DJ Benton's misplayed touch in the backfield was picked off by Andres Ferrin, who set up Golden Boot leader Karsen Henderlong for the opener in the 45'+5'. Just two minutes later, Naples doubled their advantage in the final moments of the half.

Greenville responded in the 67th minute when Ropapa Mensah cleaned up a deflected ball in front of goal, netting his third score in four games to cut the deficit in half. The Triumph pushed late, but their surge wasn't enough to find an equalizer.

The 2-1 loss drops Greenville to 11th in the League standings, three points below the playoff line. Next up, the Triumph turn their attention to the Jägermeister Cup Semifinal, where they'll face Championship side Hartford Athletic on Wednesday. Watch it live on ESPN+.







