Forward Madison FC Defeat Westchester SC Tonight on the Road

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Madison had a dream start tonight in Westchester County as FMFC Captain, Derek Gebhard, got things started early with a beautiful goal in the 2' after his fancy footwork beat the Westchester keeper and snagged the 'Gos the early lead. Forward keeper, Wallis Lapsley, kept the Flamingos on top when he denied a rip by Beckford in the 8'. Lapsley came up with another stop in the 25' to hold the lead. FMFC kept on the attack with a couple chances including a rocket from defender, Timmy Mehl, that rattled the crossbar. Gebhard's early goal sent the Mingos into the break with the one goal lead.

Lapsley came up with a strong save immediately in the second half to hold the Mingos advantage. Things got feisty in the second half with both teams getting chippy. It was a battle of the Jr.s in the 55' when both Murphy Jr. and Obregón Jr. got into a tussle and were shown yellows. Murphy Jr. took a rip in the 62' from outside the box that forced a diving save from Westchester keeper, Facusse. Lapsley jumped on a ball in the 78' to keep the Mingos on top. Glaeser made a triple substitution for Forward in the 79' to send in some fresh legs and see the match out. Lapsley made another heroic move in the 85' when he pounced on a ball that sat-up nicely for Westchester in the box. FMFC was able to lock-in and fend off Westchester up until the final whistle to claim all three crucial points. This result officially knocks The Golden Apple out of playoff contention, meanwhile keeping their own post-season hopes alive.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Gebhard (2')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Dourado (29')

Yellow, WES- Palma (36')

Yellow, MAD-Murphy Jr. (55')

Yellow, WES- Obergón Jr. (55')

Yellow, MAD- Bench (59')

Yellow, WES- Pierre (59')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison are on the road in Maine to take on the Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium. The Mingos will continue to make a push for the playoffs with another massive away match. Fans can catch the match in the Forward Club for the Official Watch Party with doors at 3pm and kickoff at 4pm.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #3 Viader (Sousa 87'), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #8 Boyce, #10 Mesias (Angking 79'), #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Boltz 87'), #36 Lapsley, #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 79'), #77 Brown (Garcia 79')

SUBS: #1 Schipmann, #13 Ereku

WES: #24 Facusse, #22 Payne (Powder 76'), #12 Tetteh (Mačkić 86'), #23 Palma (Pierre 46'), #19 Drack, #10 Guezen, #68 Okiyoshi (Bouman 68'), #6 McGlynn, #66 Powder, #29 Obregón, Jr., #31 Beckford (Bolanos 68')

SUBS: #1 Jacomen, #25 Jean-Baptiste, #20 Greenberg, #65 Backus







