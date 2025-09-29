An Inaugural Season of Near Misses Continued with WSC 1-0 Loss to Forward Madison Sunday Night in Mount Vernon

In their final home night game of the season, Westchester Soccer Club put on a performance that was all too familiar - and unfortunately not in a good way - falling 1-0 to Forward Madison FC in front of 1,884 fans at The Stadium at Memorial Field.

Forward Madison came out with a vengeance and wasted no time making their mark. Just two minutes in, Nico Brown threaded a perfect through ball to Derek Gebhard, who coolly dribbled past the Westchester keeper to score what proved to be the opening - and ultimately the winning - goal of the match.

The 1-0 halftime score didn't reflect the full story of the opening half, as WSC dominated much of the play, but the scoreless second half certainly did. In a chippy stretch filled with collisions, multiple yellow cards,, and even tempers nearly boiling over into punches, both teams managed to play down to their competition - in both skill and discipline.

With tonight's loss, Westchester Soccer Club drops to 1-1-1against Forward Madison FC, 4-14-8 overall and heads on the road Friday, October 3rd, to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC before returning home nine days later for their final home match of the season against FC Naples on the 12th at 2pm.







